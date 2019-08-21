Man wanted for Rochester attempted murder turns himself in

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A man out on bail for attempted murder in April and wanted for attempted murder for a recent Rochester shooting has turned himself into police.

Iman Iman, 26, showed up to the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center at 1:30 Wednesday morning.

He had a warrant out for his arrest for being involved with a shooting at the Meadow Park Apartments earlier this month.

A male victim is still recovering from being injured.

Iman was wanted in relation to this case for attempted murder, two counts of first-degree assault and second-degree assault.

Police said a witness saw Iman with a pistol moments before the shooting in the third floor of Meadow Park Apartments, according to court documents.

People in the building described hearing 6-7 gunshots after “physical commotion” in a hallway.

The victim was “covered in blood” and appeared to have gunshot wounds to his upper chest, back of his head and below the knee.

Shell casings and three cell phones were scattered around the victim, according to the criminal complaint.

Police said surveillance video caught Iman running out of the apartment complex with a pistol in his hand.

Iman is currently charged with attempted first murder for a drive-by shooting that occurred April 24. The defendant posted $500,000 unconditional bail in that case.

Rochester police say they are still actively investigating this latest shooting.