Man wanted for Illinois murders shoots himself in Minnesota

Happened during standoff with police in the Twin Cities area.

Posted: Nov 23, 2019 10:25 AM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

EDINA, Minn. (AP) — Authorities say a man driving a car matching that of a suspect wanted for double murder in Illinois shot himself during a standoff with police in the Twin Cities area. His condition is not known.

The Star Tribune reports that police in the Minneapolis suburb of Edina responded about 8 p.m. Friday to a tip regarding a wanted criminal. They found an armed man sitting in a white Nissan Versa hatchback. Police attempted to negotiate with the man before he shot himself.

Although authorities did not confirm the man’s identity, they said his vehicle matched the description of one driven by 64-year-old Anatoliy Ermak, of Edina

Ermak is suspected in the killings of his ex-wife, 55-year-old Nataliya Ermak, and her husband, 69-year-old Roman Frid. They were gunned down last Sunday night in Buffalo Grove, a northwestern suburb of Chicago.

