Man walks 1,000 miles from Alabama to Minneapolis to honor George Floyd

ROCHESTER, Minn. - One man is on a quest for change, walking from Huntsville, Alabama to the spot where George Floyd died in Minneapolis.

Terry Willis started the trek more than a month ago, stopping in several cities and meeting many people along the way. On Wednesday, he made a stop in Rochester.

He's calling it the "1K Mile March," because he will end up walking 1,000 miles for change, justice, and equality.

Willis says his goal at the end of his journey is simple: unity.

"The love and support that I'm getting from all different races shows me that we can live in the world together and look at each other the same," Willis said. "That's what the whole walk is about. At the end of the walk, I just want us to be treated equal just like everybody else."

Willis has about 115 miles to go before he meets his 1,000-mile goal.

He'll leave Rochester Thursday morning and is expecting to get to Minneapolis by Sunday.

