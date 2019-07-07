Man walking along Minnesota road killed in hit-and-run crash

OTTERTAIL, Minn. (AP) — Authorities say a pedestrian in northwestern Minnesota was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the accident happened just after 1 a.m. Saturday when a 21-year-old man from Wahpeton, North Dakota, tripped onto the northbound traffic lane on a highway south of Ottertail. The man had been walking south on the northbound shoulder with two other males.

The driver of the northbound vehicle struck the man without stopping. The patrol said there were no street lights in the area.

The two other individuals who were walking say the vehicle was a smaller sedan, such as a Chevrolet Cavalier, and could be white or silver. The vehicle will have front-end damage and a fluid leak.