Man to stand trial for violent threat against Forest City woman

FOREST CITY, Iowa – A trial is set for a man accused of threatening to burn down a woman’s house.

Bradley Allen Rauk, 40 of Altoona, is charged with threat-explosive or incendiary device. Authorities say he sent text messages to the victim in November 2018, stating he would burn down her house and set her car and other belongings on fire.

According to court documents, Rauk sent the Forest City woman over 95 text messages and called her more than 25 times in a 20 day period, despite there being a no-contact order in place.

Law enforcement also says Rauk put a for-sale sign at the end of the victim’s driveway with his phone number on it.

His trial is now scheduled to begin on February 27.