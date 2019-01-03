Man to stand trial for threatening a hospital

DECORAH, Iowa – A man accused of causing a two-day lockdown at a northeast Iowa hospital is pleading not guilty.
William Fredric Harrison Jr., 58 of Decorah, is charged with threat of terrorism and two counts of 1st degree harassment. The Winneshiek County Medical Center says it received threatening calls on November 24, 2018. The caller reportedly said he would shoot a doctor and said “All of you would be dead.”
Authorities say an investigation by the Decorah Police Department, the Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office, and the Winneshiek County Attorney’s Office identified the caller as Harrison and he was arrested on November 29, 2018.
His trial is now set to begin on February 20.
