Man to stand trial for stealing from Charles City Kmart

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A trial is set for a man accused of stealing more than $6,000 worth of cash and items from a Floyd County retailer.

Kenin Dean Neve, 28 of Charles City, is charged with 2nd degree theft for allegedly stealing from the Charles City Kmart for over a month.

Court documents state Neve was arrested after he was seen by store security taking money from a store cash bag and putting it into his pocket.

His trial is scheduled to begin on March 19.