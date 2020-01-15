CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A trial is set for a man accused of stealing more than $6,000 worth of cash and items from a Floyd County retailer.
Kenin Dean Neve, 28 of Charles City, is charged with 2nd degree theft for allegedly stealing from the Charles City Kmart for over a month.
Court documents state Neve was arrested after he was seen by store security taking money from a store cash bag and putting it into his pocket.
His trial is scheduled to begin on March 19.
Related Content
- Man to stand trial for stealing from Charles City Kmart
- Charles City man's murder trial delayed again
- New trial set for Charles City killer
- Trial set in Charles City drug case
- Rochester Kmart to close
- Austin woman to stand trial for stealing from vulnerable adults
- The Blue Light special is over - Charles City Kmart to close
- Mason City man to stand trial on drug charge
- Man arrested after Mason City standoff to stand trial
- Chicago man to stand trial for theft in Mason City
Scroll for more content...