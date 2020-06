ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A trial has been scheduled for a child sex abuse case in Freeborn County.

Vincente Ramon Martinez, 40 of Glenville, was arrested in November 2019 and charged with 1st and 2nd degree criminal sexual conduct. He is accused of sexual contact with a victim under the age of 13 with the crimes allegedly happened in 2013.

Martinez is now set to stand trial beginning November 17.