Man to stand trial for drug party in Lake Mills

Authorities say several students were found at the scene.

Posted: Mar. 13, 2019 1:17 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

FOREST CITY, Iowa – A teen accused of hosting a drug party for Lake Mills students is pleading not guilty.

Jose Raul DeLeon Jr., 18 of Lake Mills, is charged with use of a person under the age of 18 in the drug trade, possession of LSD with intent to deliver, possession of MDMA (molly) with intent to deliver, promoting a gather where drugs are used, and possession of marijuana with intent to deliver.

DeLeon was arrested on February 20 after Lake Mills school officials reported many students not in attendance. Winnebago County law enforcement says they got a report of five juveniles smoking marijuana at an apartment in the 100 block of Iowa Street. Authorities say when the door was opened, a cloud of smoke was evident and minors who were hiding in the bedroom were told to come to the living room.

According to court documents, LSD, molly, and marijuana were found at the apartment, as well as marked baggies indicating the sale of drugs.

DeLeon is scheduled to stand trial beginning April 10.

