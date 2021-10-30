Man to stand trial for damage to Forest City police officer's vehicle

FOREST CITY, Iowa – A man accused of ramming a vehicle belonging to a Forest City police officer is pleading not guilty.

Adam Willis Purchase, 33 of Dubuque but formerly of Forest City, is charged with second-degree criminal mischief.

Court documents state that on the evening of October 3 in Forest City, Purchase deliberately struck the vehicle belonging to a local police officer “because he did not like the owner of the vehicle.” Investigators say the officer’s vehicle sustained over $3,000 in damage.

Purchase is now scheduled to stand trial beginning December 1.