Man to stand trial for armed chase through Mason City

MASON CITY, Iowa – A man arrested after a lengthy high-speed chase through Mason City is pleading not guilty.

Joshua Dale Wilmarth, 37 of Mason City, is charged with eluding while participating in a felony and possession of a firearm by a felon.

The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy tried to pull over a pickup truck Wilmarth was driving around 1:45 am on October 19 because it didn’t have a valid registration. Wilmarth allegedly refused to stop and that began a pursuit from the area of 19th Street and S. Monroe Avenue to the vicinity of 2nd Street NE and N. Pennsylvania Avenue.

Deputies say Wilmarth reached a speed of 50 miles per hour over the posted speed limit and only stopped after his vehicle become disabled. The Sheriff’s Office says a 9mm handgun and a 12-gauge shotgun were found in the pickup. Court documents state a passenger in the truck saw Wilmarth holding the handgun and “believed he was going to use it but it was malfunctioning."

A trial is now set to start on December 14.