Man to stand trial for Mason City shooting

MASON CITY, Iowa – A North Iowa man accused of shooting someone in the leg is pleading not guilty.

Kevin Ray Bergman, 61 of Mason City, is charged with willful injury resulting in serious injury, going armed with intent, and assault with a dangerous weapon.

Mason City police say Bergman shot someone in the leg on November 9, 2020, in the 1100 block of 1st Street NE. Court documents state Bergman shot the victim with a handgun after a dispute over property. Police say the victim was following Bergman when he was shot.

A trial is scheduled to begin on March 2, 2020.