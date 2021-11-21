Man to stand trial for Mason City gunfire

MASON CITY, Iowa – A not guilty plea is entered over gunfire inside a Mason City building.

Dylan Mitchell, 29 of Mason City, is charged with intimidation with a dangerous weapon. He’s accused of firing a handgun several times the night of October 19 in a building in the 500 block of 6th Street NW.

Police say Mitchell fired “several times” before changing magazines and shooting more. Investigators say a woman inside the building with Mitchell said she felt in danger of being seriously hurt.

A trial is scheduled to begin on February 8, 2022.