Man to stand trial for Forest City burglary

FOREST CITY, Iowa – A man linked by fingerprints to a Winnebago County burglary is pleading not guilty.

Andrew Jon Sterrenberg, 35 of Forest City, is scheduled to stand trial beginning May 5 on charges of second-degree theft and third-degree burglary.

Sterrenberg is accused of stealing about $2,000 in personal property from a home in the 200 block of N 9th Street in Forest City on September 29, 2020. Investigators say Sterrenberg’s fingerprints were found on a flashlight left behind at the scene. Authorities say Sterrenberg claimed he had never been in the home and had no idea why his fingerprints would be there.