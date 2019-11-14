Man to be arraigned for allegedly stealing nearly $5K from Winnebago County business

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Iowa - A man accused of stealing nearly $5,000 from a Winnebago County bar and grill will be arraigned next month.

Michael Schmit, of Winnebago, Minnesota, is facing a second-degree theft charge in the case.

According to court documents, Schmit acted in concert with two others - a male and a female - and stole two bank bags from behind the bar at Rake Pub & Grub.

The bags contained approximately $4,809 in cash that belonged to the bar. The alleged theft happened Oct. 13.

Schmit will be arraigned Dec. 13 in Winnebago County.