Man takes plea deal over stolen van in Mason City

MASON CITY, Iowa – A deferred judgment is granted in the case of a stolen van.

Logan Glenn Conway, 22, has pleaded guilty to one count of operating a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent. He was arrested February 7 after law enforcement said he was found driving a stolen van in Mason City.

Court document state that Conway told officers he planned on keeping the van and living in it until he found a job.

He’s been sentenced to one year of supervised probation. If he successfully completes it, this conviction will be removed from his record.