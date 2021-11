ROCHESTER, Minn. – A guilty plea is entered in connection with a break-in at the old AMPI plant in Rochester.

Matthew Steven Tlougan, 28 of Rochester, has pleaded guilty to fifth-degree drug possession. Charges of third-degree burglary and third-degree drug possession will likely be dismissed at his sentencing on February 15, 2022.

The Rochester Police Department says about $3,000 in damage was done to the old AMPI plant on June 26. Tlougan was arrested the next day.