Man takes plea deal over Stewartville burglary

ROCHESTER, Minn. – One guilty plea is entered over a Stewartville burglary.

Joshua Dale Bale, 37 of Stewartville, pleaded guilty Tuesday to 4th degree damage to property and was sentenced to one year of supervised probation. Charges of 2nd degree burglary and trespassing were dismissed.

Law enforcement says Bale and Ashley Kathleen Akemann, 36 of Rochester, were arrested on February 17 after they broke into a home in the 2000 block of Nightingale Avenue NW. Officers say tracks in the snow led to a broken window.

Akemann has not yet entered a plea to a misdemeanor charge of trespassing.