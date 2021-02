MASON CITY, Iowa – A man takes a plea deal for probation after being arrested with marijuana.

Authorities say Cordale Lamont Williams, 22 of Clive, was pulled over May 6, 2020, near the Rockwell exits on Interstate 35. Investigators say 10 to 12 pounds of marijuana was found in the SUV Williams was driving.

He entered a guilty plea to a reduced charge of possession of marijuana-2nd offense and has been sentenced to one year of supervised probation and ordered to pay a $625 fine.