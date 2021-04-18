Man takes plea deal in Humboldt County kidnapping case

DAKOTA CITY, Iowa –A man accused of kidnapping and assault in Humboldt County has taken a plea deal.

Levi Alan Goodell, 25 of Fort Dodge, has been convicted of first-degree harassment and assault causing bodily injury. Goodell was originally charged with second-degree kidnapping and assault for an incident in March 2019.

Authorities say Goodell entered a woman’s home in Humboldt, then choked her and dragged her out by the hair to his car. Court documents state Goodell drove the woman around, pointed a sawed off shotgun at her, and said one of them had to die. Investigators say Goodell at one point pointed the shotgun out the car window and pulled the trigger but it did not go off, with Goodell telling his victim there were no shells in it and he just wanted to scare her.

Goodell pleaded not guilty at first and claimed he had an alibi but then pleaded guilty to lesser offenses. He’s been sentenced to one year of probation.