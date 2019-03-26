Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Man takes plea deal in Fort Dodge slaying

Authorities say an Indiana man took a plea deal on the day jury selection was to begin for his Iowa murder trial.

Posted: Mar. 26, 2019 7:53 AM

FORT DODGE, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say an Indiana man took a plea deal on the day jury selection was to begin for his Iowa murder trial.

Webster County District Court records say 26-year-old Phillip Williams, of Lafayette, Indiana, pleaded guilty Monday to attempted murder, desecration of a corpse and being an accessory after the fact. He'd originally pleaded not guilty to a charge of first-degree murder, which carries a life sentence.

The records say Williams' plea deal calls for a 32-year sentence. Sentencing is set for April 22.

Prosecutors say Williams and 27-year-old Mackenzie Knigge killed 26-year-old Jessica Gomez, of Fort Dodge, in August 2017. Gomez's burned body was found in a field near Clare.

Knigge's trial is scheduled to begin June 10.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 28°
Albert Lea
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 30°
Austin
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 32°
Charles City
Scattered Clouds
30° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 24°
Rochester
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 20°
Tracking warmer temperatures today.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Disability services day at the capitol

Image

New parking ramp opens downtown

Image

Tracking Very Warm Temperatures

Image

Kasson rallies around their hometown Cyclone

Image

Building the ball fields in Charles City

Image

Governor Walz talks healthcare

Image

Preparing for road changes in Mason City

Image

Hotel Proposed for Downtown Austin

Image

Chateau Theatre Update

Image

Tracking 60s for the Midweek!

Community Events