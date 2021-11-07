Man taken to hospital after North Iowa hotel room is trashed

RICEVILLW, Iowa – A man is taken to the hospital for evaluation after a hotel room is trashed.

The Howard County Sheriff’s Office says it got a 911 call just before 10 pm Friday from the 10th Hole Hotel in Riceville. The caller was whispering and said there were two men with chainsaws at the hotel and to send help. A deputy went to the hotel and said a male and female appeared at a second floor window with the male screaming “help” while the female yelled “he’s hallucinating.

The deputy entered the hotel and went to the second floor room. The deputy knocked on the door and a female came into the hall while a male slammed the door behind her and started barricading the door with things from inside the hotel room.

The Sheriff’s Office says another deputy arrived and they eventually talked the male into removing a mattress from the door. He was taken into custody. The deputies say the room was destroyed, with glass everywhere, items inside the room were busted, the outdoor window was broken, the toilet was smashed, and water was seeping through the floor to the room below.

Deputies transported Brian Steger of Guttenberg to the hospital after determining he was having a medical episode. After Steger was cleared by doctors, he was booked into the Howard County Jail on second-degree criminal mischief, a misdemeanor. The Sheriff’s Office says based on the total damages at the hotel, that charge could be changed to a felony.

The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office, Cresco Police Department, and Riceville Ambulance assisted with this incident.