Man take plea deal over Rochester stabbing

ROCHESTER, Minn. – An Altura man is sentenced for a Rochester stabbing.

Gabriel David Muller, 34, entered a guilty plea to 5th degree assault Monday and was given three days in jail, one year of supervised probation, and ordered to do 40 hours of community work service.

Muller was arrested after Rochester police said he stabbed man on March 6. Witnesses said it happened in the 800 block of West Center Street after an argument around 4 am. The victim suffered minor injuries.

Charges of 2nd degree assault and threats of violence were dismissed as part of a plea deal.