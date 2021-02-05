Man suspected of shoplifting, having knife inside Menards arrested in Rochester after found hiding in garbage can

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A man suspected of having a knife inside Menards while shoplifting was later found hiding in a garbage can inside a garage.

Romario Luke, 26, of Rochester, was taken into custody Thursday at 2613 Elm Cross Dr. SW at 2:10 p.m.

Officers made contact with the owners of the residence, a couple in their 70s, and they said nobody should be there.

Luke was found in a garbage can and refused to get out. He had his hands tucked in a waistband.

Luke was tased twice before being handcuffed. A large knife was still near his waistband when he was taken into custody.

He's facing two felony charges, including first-degree burglary.