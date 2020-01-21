Man suspected of killing girlfriend's mother in Fort Dodge

Police have arrested a 28-year-old man suspected of killing his girlfriend's mother in Fort Dodge.

Police say Mark Russell, of Fort Dodge, is charged with first-degree murder. It's unclear whether he has an attorney who could comment for him.

He was arrested after police were called to a home around 9:15 a.m. Monday.

Officers dispatched to check on a domestic dispute found the 45-year-old woman unresponsive.

She was pronounced dead at the scene. Her name hasn't been released. Investigators believe Russell grabbed an object inside the home and struck the woman with it.