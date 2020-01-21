Police have arrested a 28-year-old man suspected of killing his girlfriend's mother in Fort Dodge.
Police say Mark Russell, of Fort Dodge, is charged with first-degree murder. It's unclear whether he has an attorney who could comment for him.
He was arrested after police were called to a home around 9:15 a.m. Monday.
Officers dispatched to check on a domestic dispute found the 45-year-old woman unresponsive.
She was pronounced dead at the scene. Her name hasn't been released. Investigators believe Russell grabbed an object inside the home and struck the woman with it.
Related Content
- Man suspected of killing girlfriend's mother in Fort Dodge
- Man charged with killing 2 brothers in Fort Dodge
- Man charged with killing 2 brothers in Fort Dodge
- Police ID man killed in Fort Dodge shooting; make arrest
- 2 brothers shot, killed in Fort Dodge; no arrests reported
- Natural gas explosion in Fort Dodge
- Investigation into death at Fort Dodge plant
- Man sought after kayak flipped in Fort Dodge river
- Man takes plea deal in Fort Dodge slaying
- Iowa State Trooper kills man who fired on him along highway near Fort Dodge
Scroll for more content...