Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Man suspected of killing girlfriend's mother in Fort Dodge

Investigators believe Russell grabbed an object inside the home and struck the woman with it.

Posted: Jan 21, 2020 5:40 AM
Posted By: The Associated Press

Police have arrested a 28-year-old man suspected of killing his girlfriend's mother in Fort Dodge.

Police say Mark Russell, of Fort Dodge, is charged with first-degree murder. It's unclear whether he has an attorney who could comment for him.

He was arrested after police were called to a home around 9:15 a.m. Monday.

Officers dispatched to check on a domestic dispute found the 45-year-old woman unresponsive.

She was pronounced dead at the scene. Her name hasn't been released. Investigators believe Russell grabbed an object inside the home and struck the woman with it.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
-3° wxIcon
Hi: 16° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: -18°
Albert Lea
wxIcon
Hi: 16° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: -12°
Austin
Clear
-2° wxIcon
Hi: 17° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: -14°
Charles City
Overcast
-6° wxIcon
Hi: 15° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: -18°
Rochester
Clear
-3° wxIcon
Hi: 14° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: -20°
Temperatures rally as snow returns
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Austin loses tough road game at Mankato East

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 1/20

Image

Success is key for Schaeffer boy's basketball

Image

What do people in Rochester think of gun control?

Image

Parenting in the modern era

Image

Klobuchar campaigns in Iowa

Image

Grizzlies use three unanswered goals to defeat Coulee Region

Image

"Blue Monday"

Image

IBM employees spend MLK Day volunteering

Image

Olmsted County awarded for Tobacco 21 effort

Community Events