Man suspected of firing shot on I-35 during Minnesota snowstorm

WYOMING, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota State Patrol says a Forest Lake man is suspected of firing a shot into another vehicle on Interstate 35 during a snowstorm.
No one was hurt. The shooting happened in Wyoming, Minnesota, during Friday afternoon's snowstorm, which saw many crashes and spinouts.
A Minneapolis man reported someone in a passing BMW fired a shot into his vehicle as he drove north on I-35. Troopers found a BMW that had gone off the road, detained the driver and found a firearm. A bullet hole was found in the vehicle of the man who reported the shooting.
The Star Tribune reports the 27-year-old suspect was arrested on suspicion of second-degree assault and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
