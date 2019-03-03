Clear
SEVERE WX: Wind Chill Advisory - Wind Chill Warning View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Man suspected of firing shot on I-35 during Minnesota snowstorm

A Minneapolis man reported someone in a passing BMW fired a shot into his vehicle as he drove north on I-35.

Posted: Mar. 3, 2019 4:44 PM

WYOMING, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota State Patrol says a Forest Lake man is suspected of firing a shot into another vehicle on Interstate 35 during a snowstorm.

No one was hurt. The shooting happened in Wyoming, Minnesota, during Friday afternoon's snowstorm, which saw many crashes and spinouts.

A Minneapolis man reported someone in a passing BMW fired a shot into his vehicle as he drove north on I-35. Troopers found a BMW that had gone off the road, detained the driver and found a firearm. A bullet hole was found in the vehicle of the man who reported the shooting.

The Star Tribune reports the 27-year-old suspect was arrested on suspicion of second-degree assault and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Few Clouds
-5° wxIcon
Hi: -1° Lo: -11°
Feels Like: -28°
Albert Lea
Clear
-6° wxIcon
Hi: -4° Lo: -11°
Feels Like: -20°
Austin
Clear
-2° wxIcon
Hi: -2° Lo: -10°
Feels Like: -22°
Charles City
Clear
-6° wxIcon
Hi: -3° Lo: -11°
Feels Like: -28°
Rochester
Clear
-7° wxIcon
Hi: -4° Lo: -12°
Feels Like: -30°
We are tracking a very cold start to the week.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Minnesota state wrestling finals

Image

Minnesota individual wrestling tournament semifinals

Image

OLDEST IOWA GIRLS

Image

The oldest Iowa girls

Image

Woman donates home for fire training

Image

WEST HANCOCK FALLS AT STATE

Image

Seed library

Image

Tracking Dangerous Cold for the Rest of the Weekend

Image

Swoosh! Guy nails half-court shot at NIACC game

Image

Basketball highlights from Friday: John Marshall vs Mayo; Century vs Winona

Community Events