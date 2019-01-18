Clear
Man suspected in dozens of IA/MN burglaries is caught

Eric Hall Eric Hall

Arrested at a Guthrie County casino.

Posted: Jan. 18, 2019 12:26 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

DES MOINES, Iowa – A suspect in dozens of rural burglaries in Iowa and Minnesota has been arrested.

Eric Todd Hall, 43 from Wisconsin, was arrested Wednesday at the Prairie Meadows Casino in Altoona by an off-duty Guthrie County sheriff’s deputy. He was wanted in Wisconsin for a probation violation and for crimes committed in Lyon County and Council Bluffs that include burglary, eluding, and interference with official acts.

Polk County law enforcement says Hall initially resisted arrest and has been charged with 2nd degree criminal mischief and interference with official acts.

The Iowa Department of Public Safety says numerous rural businesses all across Iowa and Minnesota began reporting burglaries in September 2018. The criminal would break into the businesses late at night and mostly stole cash. Investigators began working together, sharing details of the burglaries and video surveillance, to try and identify and locate those responsible.

The Iowa Department of Public Safety says Hall is a suspect in over 25 of these burglaries in Iowa.

The state’s Division of Criminal Investigation is working with multiple county sheriff’s offices and police departments as part of this continuing investigation.

