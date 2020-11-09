Man suffers serious head injury, two young children hurt in Olmsted Co. collision

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A man suffered serious injuries and two small children were hurt Friday in a two-vehicle collision in Olmsted County.

The sheriff’s office said it happened at Highway 14 E. and 40th Ave. SE in Marion Township on Friday at 5:53 p.m.

Jacob Burke, 20, of St. Charles, was heading eastbound on Highway 14 when he collided with a vehicle driven by Jermaine Phillips, 23, of Rochester.

Phillips had three passengers in his vehicle, including two young boys, ages 2 and 4, who were injured.

Another person in the vehicle, Lejuan McDowell, 38, suffered a serious head injury.