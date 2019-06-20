Man suffers minor injuries, had to be extricated after accident in Hancock County

BRITT, Iowa - A man was hospitalized with minor injuries Wednesday after a semi with a grain trailer ended up on its side and the man had to be extricated.

Authorities said the man, whose name wasn’t released, was trapped but wasn’t in danger when the semi tipped on its driver’s side.

Responders had to break the windshield to gain access, the Iowa State Patrol said.

Authorities said the grain trailer got too close to the edge of the road southeast of Britt when it tried to go around a parked Hancock County secondary roads truck.

The man was taken to Britt Hospital for his injuries.