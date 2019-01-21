Man suffers accidental gunshot wound

WAUKON, Iowa - The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is investigating after a Waukon man accidentally shot himself in the leg.
According to the Allamakee County Sheriff's Office, the call came in on Sunday, January 20th at 12:35 pm. 20-year-old Brock Berns was grabbing a gun used for hunting when it accidentally discharged. Berns was taken to Veterans Memorial Hospital in Waukon where he was treated for non-life threatening injuries.
The Allamakee County Sheriff's Office, Veterans Memorial Hospital Ambulance Service and the Iowa DNR all assisted on scene.
