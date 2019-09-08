Clear

Man streams chase before Minnesota police fatally shoot him

Police near Minneapolis shot and killed a driver following a chase after he apparently emerged from his car holding a knife and refused their commands to drop it.

Posted: Sep 8, 2019 1:39 PM

RICHFIELD, Minn. (AP) — Police near Minneapolis shot and killed a driver following a chase after he apparently emerged from his car holding a knife and refused their commands to drop it.

The chase started late Saturday night in Edina and ended in Richfield with officers shooting the man, Brian J. Quinones, who had streamed himself live on Facebook during the chase.

Police responded after Quinones ran a red light and wouldn't pull over, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reported. According to emergency dispatch audio, Quinones continued running through red lights in Richfield.

After police forced the car to stop, Quinones got out holding what appears in the video to be a large knife in his left hand. In the dispatch audio, officers can be heard yelling, "Drop the knife. Drop the knife." Shots can then be heard before they say, "Shots fired. Shots fired."

Quinones seemed calm and expressionless during the chase, sometimes glancing in the rearview mirror. Just before the livestream, he posted on Facebook, "So sorry."

No officers were hurt. The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office is investigating and declined comment Sunday.

"The Edina and Richfield Police Departments express our thoughts and prayers to all those involved in this tragic incident," the departments said in a joint release.

A crowd gathered at the scene after the shooting, which happened behind an apartment complex. Some in the crowd shouted at the police as dozens of officers lined up behind police tape to keep order.

The Minneapolis-St. Paul area has had several police-involved shootings in recent years that have sparked angry protests, including the 2016 killing of a black driver, Philando Castile, by a police officer in the Twin Cities suburb of Falcon Heights. Castile's girlfriend streamed the immediate aftermath of the shooting live on Facebook.

In July, top Minnesota law enforcement officials announced they were launching a working group and public hearings to find ways to prevent and respond to fatal encounters with police.

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, a Democrat, and Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington are leading the 16-member group. Protesters disrupted the group's first meeting in August, saying the group was skewed toward lawmakers and law enforcement, and needed more representation by families affected by police shootings.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 59°
Albert Lea
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 57°
Austin
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 61°
Charles City
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 59°
Rochester
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 57°
A threat for severe weather on Monday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Iowa Independent Film Festival

Image

Weather forecast 2 9/7

Image

Rural technology forum in Mason City

Image

Out of the Darkness Walk raises awareness about suicide

Image

Lapathon raises money for new track surface

Image

Rural Tech Forum in MC

Image

Weather forecast 9/7

Image

Sports OT: Part 1

Image

Sports OT: Friday 0906 Pt. 1

Image

Sports Overtime Part two

Community Events