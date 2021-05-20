Man spotted doing donuts in farmyard in Mitchell County leads to felony arrest

MITCHELL COUNTY, Iowa - A vehicle stolen from Mason City last week was located in Mitchell County and an Iowa man has been arrested.

Alec Woods, 19, is facing a felony charge of second-degree theft.

According to court documents, a deputy received a report of a red car spinning circles in a farmyard in the 3700 block of Primrose Ave. on May 15.

The reporting party followed the vehicle until it was stopped at the intersection of Noble Ave. and Highway 218.

Woods told authorities that he had purchased the car before admitting to stealing it from a hotel parking lot in Mason City.