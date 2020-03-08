Man sought for death of woman and child on Minnesota reservation

CLOQUET, Minn. (AP) — Police in northern Minnesota are searching for a suspect after a woman and a small child child were found dead at a home on the Fond du Lac Indian Reservation.

Authorities were called to the home in the 1600 block of Locke Lane in Cloquet on Saturday for a welfare check on a woman and her child. Officers checked the home but were unable to contact or see anyone inside.

Officers later obtained a search warrant and found the bodies of a 27-year-old woman and an 18-month-old boy inside the house. Names of the victims are being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Police are searching for Sheldon Thompson, 33 of Cloquet , who apparently had a relationship with the victims or otherwise knew them. Thompson is described as 5'7'' tall, 180 pounds, brown eyes, and may have a shaved head. Cloquet police say he could be driving a dark-colored sedan, possibly a Buick LeSabre or Park Avenue, or a tan Honda Accord with Wisconsin registration.

Authorities say Thompson is considered amred and dangerous and should not be approached by the public.

Anone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call 911.