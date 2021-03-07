Man shot to death near 'George Floyd Square' in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Authorities say a man was shot and killed near the the Minneapolis intersection known as George Floyd Square, where Floyd died in police custody last May.

Police received reports about 5:45 p.m. Saturday that two people had been shot and were being brought to the barricades at the entrance to the area. Police say the victim was gone by the time officers arrived. Police later learned that the victim had been taken to a hospital, where he died. A second person was not located.

The Star Tribune reports that police were met with “some interference” when they responded to the scene, but a department spokesman did not elaborate.