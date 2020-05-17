ROCHESTER, Minn. – Police are investigating an early morning shooting in Rochester.
Officers were called to the 1000 block of 2nd Street SW around 5 am Saturday for someone shot in the leg.
Officers say the 39-year-old victim was taken to St. Mary’s Hospital for treatment and is in stable condition.
Related Content
- Man shot in the leg in Rochester
- Rochester woman arrested after stabbing man in the leg
- Shots fired in Rochester
- Rochester man shot with taser pleads not guilty
- Rochester shooting leaves man hospitalized after he was shot twice
- Police: Man shot in Rochester KFC parking lot
- Police: Rochester man arrested after shot fired during domestic dispute
- Human leg found in the Mississippi River
- Shots fired in Rochester on Christmas night
- Report of shots fired in Rochester.
Scroll for more content...