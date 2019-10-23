Man shot in southeast Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Police say one person suffered life threatening wounds after a Wednesday afternoon shooting.
The Rochester Police Department says it was called to the Kentucky Fried Chicken in the 700 block of 12th Street SE just before 5:30 pm. Officers say three shots were fired and three shell casings were found in the parking lot. Police say the male victim was inside a vehicle when he was shot. He was taken to Olmsted Medical Center for treatment.
Authorities say the motive for the shooting is not known.
