Man shot by railroad officer released from the hospital

Shooting happened November 29 in Mason City.

Posted: Feb. 5, 2019 5:30 PM
Updated: Feb. 5, 2019 5:35 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MASON CITY, Iowa (AP) — Officials say a Mason City man who was shot by a railroad officer has been released from the hospital two months after the shooting.

30-year-old Nathan Lee Olson was released Friday from MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center.

State investigators say Union Pacific Special Agent Louis Miner stopped Olson for trespassing on UP property on Nov. 29 and an altercation ensued before Miner shot Olsen near a railroad crossing in Mason City. Police have not said whether Olson was armed or released the extent of his injuries.

Miner is still on paid administrative leave pending completion of the investigation.

