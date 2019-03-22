Clear
Man shot by police now charged with burglary

Masked man shot after report of a car wash break-in.

Posted: Mar. 22, 2019 9:24 AM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ANKENY, Iowa (AP) — Authorities have charged a burglary suspect shot by a police officer in a Des Moines suburb.

County records say 27-year-old Myles Regenold is charged with burglary, possession of burglary tools, criminal mischief and probation violation. Court records don't list the name of an attorney who could comment for him.

Regenold was shot around 4 a.m. Tuesday after Ankeny officers were dispatched to a car wash to check a burglary call. Police say officers found a door to the business that had been forced opened and a masked man inside. Police say the man later identified as Regenold did not comply with police commands and was shot in an elbow by Officer Tony Higgins when he advanced on Higgins and other officers. Regenold wasn't armed.

Ankeny Police Chief Darius Potts says that when officers don't know whether a suspect is armed, suspicious hand and body movements can prompt officers to act, which includes firing their weapons.

