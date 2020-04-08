CLINTON, Iowa (AP) — Officials say a man has been shot and killed by an officer during a police chase in eastern Iowa.
Clinton Police Chief Kevin Gyrion say in a statement that the shooting happened around 10:45 p.m. Tuesday, after an officer tried to stop a vehicle that fled. The chief says the vehicle was chased into nearby Camanche and back to Clinton when a pursuing officer fired his service weapon at the vehicle, hitting the suspect, who later died at a hospital.
Police later identified the man shot as 38-year-old Jacob Matthew Dau, of Clinton. Police have declined to name the officer, saying he won't be named until he has been interviewed as part of the investigation.
Related Content
- Man shot and killed in eastern Iowa police chase
- Guilty verdict in eastern Iowa motorcycle chase
- 20-mile-long fish kill in eastern Iowa
- Eastern Iowa man and daughter killed in Colorado crash
- Man arrested after gunfire in eastern Iowa
- Man accused of vandalizing eastern Iowa cemetery
- Mistrial in eastern Iowa murder
- State Patrol identifies children killed in eastern Iowa crash
- Eastern Iowa homeless shelter is "overwhelmed"
- Deadly Christmas Day fire in eastern Iowa
Scroll for more content...