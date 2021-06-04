Man shot Friday evening in Rochester described as 'uncooperative victim'

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A person believed to have been shot Friday in the Martin Luther Park area is being described as an "uncooperative victim."

Police said a call about several gunshots was received at 5:51 p.m., and a short time later suspects fled in vehicles.

Later, a male with a gunshot wound showed up at St. Marys. Police believe the man with the wound was shot during the incident at Martin Luther Park, and his condition was not immediately available.

Authorities located two different caliber rounds about 40 yards apart. Police believe between 7-9 shots were fired.