Man shares story of his son's death at Southeast Minnesota's Toward Zero Deaths workshop

First responders, engineers, educators, and local leaders met to address traffic deaths.

Posted: May. 1, 2019 7:09 PM
Posted By: Annalise Johnson

ROCHESTER, Minn. - On Wednesday at the International Event Center, First responders, engineers, educators, and local leaders met at Southeast Minnesota's Toward Zero Deaths workshop to address traffic deaths.

At the workshop, Matthew Maas and Minnesota State Patrol Sergeant Troy Christianson presented to the workshop attendees and showed State Patrol's latest video featuring the Maas family. Matthew's son Logan was a senior at Triton High School in 2015. In December of that year, he was in a car crash. He wasn't wearing his seatbelt, was ejected from the car, and fractured his skull. He did not survive the crash.

"To come out and speak at events like this or at a high school is hard. It's very, very hard. It's me reliving the worst day of my life over and over publicly.... but I do it because I don't want other families to go through what our family has had to go through, the heartache that we've gone through."

Maas and Christianson are presenting to Stewartville High Schoolers on Thursday.

