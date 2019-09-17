Man sets himself on fire in Des Moines public library

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Des Moines' main library downtown has been evacuated and closed after a man walked into its atrium and set himself on fire.
Police say witnesses reported the 36-year-old man doused himself with a flammable liquid just before 2 p.m. Tuesday and lit himself on fire. Library staff used a fire extinguisher to douse the flames, and the man was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment of serious burns.
The man's name has not been released. No other injuries were reported.
Police closed Locust Street in front of the library as officers investigate.
