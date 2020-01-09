Clear

Man setnenced for backseat assault in Austin

Devontay Garrett
Devontay Garrett

Charge of sexual abuse dropped in a plea deal.

Posted: Jan 9, 2020 5:03 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

AUSTIN, Minn. – An alleged sexual assault results in a year of supervised probation and a $500 fine.

Devontay Latreze Garrett, 26 of Mankato, was arrested in February 2018 and accused of assaulting a woman after forcing her into the backseat of a car. Austin police say the attack was stopped when someone opened a car door and the victim escaped.

As part of a plea deal, Garrett pleaded guilty to 5th degree assault in October 2019. He was sentenced Thursday in Mower County District Court.

