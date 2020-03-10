Man serving time for manslaughter is sentenced for Floyd County theft

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A man convicted of manslaughter in Linn County is sentenced for theft in Floyd County.

Donald Rayfield Harris, 32 of Mount Pleasant, has been given 60 days in jail for stealing seven checks from a Charles City resident and then cashing them for $5,688.70. Harris pleaded guilty to 3rd degree theft for the June 2015 crime.

Harris was out on pre-trial release for that Floyd County theft when he was involved in the 2017 shooting of Tarrance Newman, who was killed during a drug robbery gone wrong in Linn County. Newman was eventually convicted of involuntary manslaughter for that and sentenced to five years in prison.

His Floyd County sentence will be served at the same time.