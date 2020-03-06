Clear

Man seriously injured after beam accident at Albert Lea trucking company

Staff was able to get the beam off of him before first responders arrived.

Posted: Mar 6, 2020 10:21 AM
Updated: Mar 6, 2020 10:23 AM

ALBERT LEA, Minn. - A man was seriously injured in Albert Lea on Thursday when he was struck by a beam.

The Albert Lea Police Department said it responded to a call for service at 9:34 a.m. to Pro Trucking.

Staff called in the incident and said a male was hurt after a beam had fallen on him, according to police. 

Staff was able to get the beam off of him before first responders arrived. The man was conscious and breathing before he was transported.

Police said the man’s injuries were considered serious.

 

Community Events