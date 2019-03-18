Man sentenced to time served for Franklin County theft

HAMPTON, Iowa – A plea deal means no additional jail time for a Franklin County thief.

Brady Joe Hunt, 38 of Hampton, pleaded guilty to 3rd degree theft and possession of marijuana Monday and was sentenced to 86 days in jail, with credit for 86 days already served. A $625 fine was also suspended.

Hunt was accused of stealing money from an apartment complex in Hampton in December, then returning to store drugs where he had hidden the stolen cash.