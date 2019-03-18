HAMPTON, Iowa – A plea deal means no additional jail time for a Franklin County thief.
Brady Joe Hunt, 38 of Hampton, pleaded guilty to 3rd degree theft and possession of marijuana Monday and was sentenced to 86 days in jail, with credit for 86 days already served. A $625 fine was also suspended.
Hunt was accused of stealing money from an apartment complex in Hampton in December, then returning to store drugs where he had hidden the stolen cash.
Related Content
- Man sentenced to time served for Franklin County theft
- Floyd County man sentenced for store thefts
- Final sentence in Franklin County burglary
- Rochester man sentenced for Subway theft
- Car theft sentence in Cerro Gordo County
- Green Bay woman serving time in Cerro Gordo County
- Mason City man sentenced for storage unit thefts
- Mason City man sentenced for theft and burglary
- Man accused of car theft sentenced for DWI
- Texas man sentenced for North Iowa pig theft
Scroll for more content...