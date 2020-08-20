Man sentenced to prison after Austin drive-by gunfire

AUSTIN, Minn. – A plea deal in a drive-by shooting is sending a Mower County man to prison.

Manamany Omot Abella, 21 of Austin, was sentenced Thursday to five years behind bars, with credit for 59 days already served. He pleaded guilty to violent felon in possession of a firearm for an incident on June 22. Charges of 2nd degree assault and drive-by shooting were dismissed as part of a plea deal.

Austin police say Abella was involved in shots fired at an apartment building in the 300 block of South Main Street. No one was injured. Officers found four live rounds and two shell casings in the area.