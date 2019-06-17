Man sentenced to 25 years in prison for Worth County stabbing

WORTH COUNTY, Iowa - A man convicted of attempted murder was sentenced Monday to 25 years behind bars.

Trapp Leroy Trotter Jr., 32, of Northwood, was convicted of stabbing a man on June 2, 2018, in Northwood. Authorities said Trotter chased the victim into a Northwood apartment and stabbed him.

On Monday, Trotter apologized to the victim. He will not be eligible for parole until 70 percent of his sentence is served.

He must also pay $575 in restitution.

A Bremer County jury found Trotter guilty of attempted murder and criminal trespass.