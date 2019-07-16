Man sentenced one year after Mason City drug crime

MASON CITY, Iowa – A Hampton man is sentenced for a Mason City drug crime.
Eugene Sikora, 33, pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine. He was accused of providing the drug to someone cooperating with law enforcement in July 2018. Authorities say the sale happened at 16th And N. Federal Avenue.
Sikora has been given two days in jail, with credit for time served, and must pay a $125 surcharge.
