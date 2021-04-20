Clear

Man sentenced in federal court for intent to distribute pounds of meth in northern Iowa

Posted: Apr 20, 2021 7:30 AM

BELMOND, Iowa - A man who received more than 10 pounds of meth from Mexico and planned to redistribute it in the Wright County area has pled guilty in federal court.

Rafael Perez-Mercado, 29, of Belmond, was convicted of conspiracy to distribute meth and possession with intent to distribute. It was also determined he was in the United States illegally.

In October of 2020, law enforcement intercepted a package from Mexico that was to be delivered to Perez-Mercado.  A controlled delivery was held two weeks later and he was taken into custody.

Perez-Mercado faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years imprisonment and a possible maximum sentence of life imprisonment, a $10,000,000 fine, and at least 5 years of supervised release following any imprisonment.

